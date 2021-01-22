Mary Jane Ray, 70, of Madisonville, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Vannoy; son James Massey Jr.; and brother Roy Kennedy.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Menser Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Friday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.