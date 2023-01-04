Dawn Cherrie McLemore Christian, 68, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Continue Care Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was formerly employed as a driver and dispatch for PACS Transportation and was the Vice President of Landon’s Hope. She was a member of Unity in Christ Church, Madisonville.
Survivors: sons, Derrick (Trish) Christian and David (Stacy) Christian; and sister, Pam Crain.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.