Dawn Cherrie McLemore Christian, 68, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Continue Care Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was formerly employed as a driver and dispatch for PACS Transportation and was the Vice President of Landon’s Hope. She was a member of Unity in Christ Church, Madisonville.

Survivors: sons, Derrick (Trish) Christian and David (Stacy) Christian; and sister, Pam Crain.

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.