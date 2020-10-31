Carolyn Sue Briggs, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. She was born to Ben Briggs and Mary Alexander on June 9, 1950, in Owensboro.
She was employed at Watkins Rest Home and General Electric for 30 years, where she retired in 2010. She loved her church family, usher board and culinary arts of the church. She loved bowling and was a member of the Doris Girls. Carolyn was a good-hearted woman who loved her community and was kind-hearted to everyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Donald R. Phelps, Ronald Mason and Fredrick Lee Phelps.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Tyra (Idris) White and Dominique Lovan; son John Thomas Frazier Jr.; granddaughters Chaquille Johnson, Takiera Frazier, Briana Frazier, Tamesha Stone, Nabrazia White, Jakayla Frazier and Unique Stone; grandsons Danye Frazier and Channing Stone; great-granddaughters Zoey White and Alayah Wade; sisters Annie Bard, Mary Waters, Gloria (James) Bell and Linda Talbott; brothers James (Connie) Talbott and Terry (Rose) Talbott; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday at Eastview Baptist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. until service. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Mausoleum.
Mason & Sons is entrusted with arrangements. Leave condolences at www.masonbrothersfs.com. A mask is required for all services.
