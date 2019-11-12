EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Keith Wayne Simmons, 63, of Evansville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House.
Keith was born in Madisonville on Feb. 29, 1956, to the late E.C. and June (Hendricks) Simmons. He was the director of information services for United Companies for 25 years. Keith was an avid UK fan, enjoyed fishing, horse racing, and his dog, Tito. Key West was Keith's favorite vacation destination.
Keith is survived by his sister, Deb Harris; and many amazing friends that care for him, especially his beloved friend, Kena, and his cousin, Patty.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Michael Simmons.
A celebration of Keith's life will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Browning Funeral Home, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville with Pastor Michael Wayne Parks officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov, 14, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Russellville.
Friends may visit from 3 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vanderburgh Humane Society, P.O. Box 6711, Evansville, IN 47719 or the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, P.O. Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.
