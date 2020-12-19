HENDERSON — Elder Prince Wilbert Woolfolk, 87, of Henderson, entered into his eternal rest at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was the former pastor of Branch Street Church of God in Christ in Madisonville, first administrative assistant for Kentucky First Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ, state evangelist and a U.S. Army veteran.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Ella Woolfolk of Henderson; a daughter, Tonya Woolfolk of Louisville; a brother, Bobby Woolfolk of Dallas; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His life will be celebrated noon Monday at Elliott Mortuary Chapel. Elder Ira Greg Hathaway will eulogize. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Henderson. Due to COVID-19 ongoing restrictions, his visitation and wake services will be a walk-through from 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home. Facial coverings will be required.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements.
