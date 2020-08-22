Randell G. Alexander Sr., 76, of Carbondale, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Cypress Grove Nursing Home in Newburgh, Indiana.
Randell was formerly employed with Alcoa and was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his son, Randell G. “Alex” Alexander Jr.; brothers, Lindle Alexander and Richard Dale Newman; and sister, Barbara Bishop.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Shaw Cemetery in Nortonville, with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
