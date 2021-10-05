Carisa Jade Ford, 35, of Nebo, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home.
She was born in Madisonville, on March 7, 1986 to the late Kenneth Ford and Kimberly Ford of Nebo.
Carisa was of the Christian faith, had worked as an LPN at Dawson Springs Health and Rehab, and was an avid UK basketball fan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ford in 2014.
Carisa is survived by her mother and stepfather, Kimberly Ford and Tim Heslet, of Nebo; her daughter, Kaitlyn Layne Brothers, of Nebo; two sisters, Catey (J.R.) Willett, of Poole, and Chelsea (Mike Cook) Ford, of Nebo; one brother, Chad (Kim) Ford, of Fredonia; and three cousins, Eric Dalton, Andrea Dalton, and Kitsel Dalton, all of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Wesley Curtis officiating and burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
