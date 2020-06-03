Alysiana Marie Hill, 9 months, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She is survived by her mother, Ashlynn McMican of Nebo; father, Devin Hill of Madisonville; maternal grandfather, Tim (Jennie) McMican of Providence; maternal grandmother Christina Lutz of Providence; paternal grandparents, Dameion (Robin) Hill of Madisonville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Terrence Minor officiating. Burial to follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
