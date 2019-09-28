Emmalynn Grace Eli, infant, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Survivors include brothers Joseph Harlan Eli and Oliver Joel Eli; and grandparents Lawrence and Teresa Book, Scott Eli and Dewan Smith.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Private burial: New Salem Cemetery, Nortonville.
Visitation: After noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.