Charles “C.B.” Jones passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
He retired from Bowling Construction in Henderson.
Survivors include his wife of almost 64 years, Barbara Jones; sons, Lemuel “Lemmy” Jones and Brandon “B.J.” Jones; brother, Donald “Donny” Jones; and stepsisters, Linda Mossman and Karen Rich of Sturgis.
There will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery.
Online condolences can be at vanoverfunealhome.com.
