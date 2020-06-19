Wesley Brian Ramey, 37, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence in Madisonville.
He was born July 29 , 1982 in Madisonville to Charles and Gail Tramell Ramey
He was a 2000 graduate of North Hopkins, 2005 graduate of EKU with a masters degree in biology, worked as a security tech and former biology teacher.
He is survived by his parents, one brother; Charlie ( Jennifer) Ramey of Ashville NC; one niece, Lilly Ramey, three aunts, two first cousins and 11 second cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow in East lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday June 19, 2020 and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Ramey, Michael Phillips, Derek Kirk, Heath Hancock, Jermaine Bowman and Rick Boze .
Memorial contributions may be made to Madisonville Food Bank and Teen Challenge
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
