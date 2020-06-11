Dorothy B. Menser, 86, of Dawson Springs, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation. She worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse and was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Dawson Springs Order of the Eastern Star No. 133.
Survivors include husband Kenneth Menser; and daughters Rosetta Ramsey, Susan Menser and Freda Thomas.
While attending all visitation and funeral services, please observe the state-mandated COVID-19 safety measures by maintaining 6 feet distancing and the wearing of face mask coverings at all times.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs (960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408) and from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, with her funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. Elder Jeff Winfrey and the Rev. Trent Keeton will officiate the service, with burial to follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery near Dawson Springs.
The funeral service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
