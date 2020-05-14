Betty McCulley Brooks, 93, of Earlington, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab in Madisonville.
She was born Nov. 23, 1926, in Earlington to the late John R. and Amma L. McCulley.
Mrs. Brooks was a member of Suthards Christian Church, where she had served as Sunday School teacher, youth leader, treasurer, pianist, board member and trustee. She was an Employees Credit Union Board member and an Earlington Civic Club Outstanding Award winner in 1968. Mrs. Brooks had been a member and president of Earlington BPW, trustee of Old Suthards Cemetery, manager of Earlington Little League concession stand and charter member and secretary of Earlington Booster Club. She had worked for 20 years at Enro Shirt Company, where she served as president of Local Union 620 and was the receptionist at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington for “forever.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl R. Brooks Jr.; and her brother, William Perry McCulley.
Mrs. Brooks is survived by her daughter, Ruth Brooks Marshall, and her husband, Ronnie, of Marion; her son, George E. Brooks, and his wife, Christie, of Earlington; seven grandchildren, Wesley Brooks and his wife, Cristy, Allyson Tucker and her husband, Brad, Jeff Brooks and his wife, Barbara, Kristen Riggs and her husband, Jon, Carla Butler and her husband, Ryan, Brooke Marshall and Carrie Brooks; eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Memorial contributions can be made to Suthards Christian Church Building Fund or Old Suthards Cemetery Fund.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
