Donnie Goodwin, 79, of Dawson Springs, passed away Nov. 15, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Goodwin was born in Dawson Springs to the late Muriel Goodwin and Lavell Blades Goodwin. He was a 1960 graduate of Dawson Springs High School and a member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. Mr. Goodwin retired with the Kentucky State Highway Department.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jo Thomason Goodwin of Dawson Springs; two daughters, Kim Menser of Madisonville and Joy Beth and Eddie Hanks of Bowling Green; one half-brother, Tommy Goodwin of Illinois; eight grandchildren, Jacob (Riley) Dever, Jordan (Brittney) Dever, Morgan Menser, Katie Menser, Lauren Menser, Allie Hanks (Jackson) Sowell, Hunter Hanks and Tate Hanks; and eight great-grandchildren, Deacon, Boyd, Hudson, Easton, Mariah, Remi, Madi and Maddox.
Mr. Goodwin was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Teresa Moody Quallen; and his aunt who was like his sister, Phyllis Inglis.
Visitation for Donnie Goodwin will be Sunday, Nov. 17, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Rev. Trent Keeton and the Rev. Randall Rogers will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Active pallbearers include Eddie Hanks, Jacob Dever, Jordan Dever, Morgan Menser, Hunter Hanks and Tate Hanks. Honorary pallbearers include Ernie Aikin, Doug Inglis, Ted Armstrong, Buddy Calvert, Marvin Creekmur and Donald Rambo.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.