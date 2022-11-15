DAWSON SPRINGS — Janet Louise Weingart Siavelis, 57, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She worked a E & L Pets as a dog groomer.

Survivors: Chester Weingart; daughters, Amira Baghdadi and Amanda Baghdadi; son, Joey Baghdadi; and stepdaughter, Crystal Siavelis.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.