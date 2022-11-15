DAWSON SPRINGS — Janet Louise Weingart Siavelis, 57, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home. She worked a E & L Pets as a dog groomer.
Survivors: Chester Weingart; daughters, Amira Baghdadi and Amanda Baghdadi; son, Joey Baghdadi; and stepdaughter, Crystal Siavelis.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.