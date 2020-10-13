Cindy Lee Moss Patterson, 69, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Martha Overton Wright and O.L. Moss. Cindy formerly worked at G.E., Carhart, Autoliv and retired from Jennmar. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing, traveling and enjoyed going out to eat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Jennifer Moss and Connie Moss; and her brother, Steve Moss.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Steven Patterson; son, Troy (Heather) Patterson, of Madisonville; daughter, Rachel (Dan) Sanders, of Madisonville; granddaughters, Carleigh Troutman, of Madisonville, Brooklyn Sanders and Hailey Sanders, both of Pineville; grandsons, Cody Patterson, Tanner Patterson and Trevor Troutman, all of Madisonville; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Patterson, Violet Patterson, Theo Troutman and Dallas Byrum; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
