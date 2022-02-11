Henry Morrison Tichenor, 93 passed away, Tuesday, February go, 2022 peacefully at Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville K V. He resided at Western State Nursing Facility. Over the years WSNF became his home. Henry was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his WSNF family. His faith and belief in God carried him through life’s struggles and gave him peace.
Henry was born to the late .C. Tichenor and Emma St. Claire Tichenor in Centertown, KY on September 12, 1928. He learned from an early age importance of family from his father. Henry loved his family. Henry developed the passion of a true ‘logger’ and was successfully self-employed for many years. He could walk into a field of trees and within seconds tell you everything from kind of tree to the quality of lumber it would produce.
Henry is survived by his daughters, Donna (Lloyd) Arnold, Wanda Tichenor, and Kathy Tichenor all of Madisonville; his brother, Johnny Tichenor of Cave City, KY; thirteen grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, James Henry ‘Jimmy’ Tichenor, and Doug Tichenor; his infant daughter, Barbara Gail Tichenor; his sisters, Katherine Bearden and Marie Eckard; and his brothers William Oscar Tichenor, Arnold Tichenor, and Glen Tichenor.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Monday February 14, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial will be at a later time. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boulware Mission, Inc, 609 Wing Ave., Owensboro, KY 42303, or Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
