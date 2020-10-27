Aretta Mae Boucher, 91, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Facility in Madisonville. Mrs. Boucher was born May 1, 1929, in Charleston to the late Charles Johnson and Bessie Purdy Johnson. She was a 1948 graduate of Charleston High School and was co-owner and operator of the Parkway Grill for more than 30 years and also worked for many years at Ottenheimer Munufacturing. Mrs. Boucher attended Day Spring Church in Dawson Springs.
Mrs. Boucher is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert “Dude” Boucher (departed Aug. 8, 2009); sisters Loretta Poole and Marie Prow; and a brother, Travis Calvert.
Mrs. Boucher is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Abbott of Dawson Springs; two sisters, Joean Wise of Dalton and Betty (Deon) Ladd of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Charles (Brenda) Johnson of Princeton and Billy Wayne (Anna) Johnson of Beulah; four stepsisters, Marilyn Schrieber, Bernadine Porter, Pat Medendorp and Wendy Riley; two stepbrothers, Jimmy Calvert and Archie Calvert; and nine grandchildren, Melinda DeBoe, Kandi Pope, Tuesday Boucher-Wheeler, Robert Boucher, Whalon Boucher, Travis Boucher, Amy Townsell, Jill Moore and Nathan Abbott.
Visitation for Mrs. Aretta Mae Johnson Boucher will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Kathy Redden will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Active pallbearers include Joseph Ladd, Justin Pope, Billy Johnson Jr., Will Townsell, Ross Moore and Dusty DeBoe. Jeffery Poole and Deon Ladd will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. Mrs. Boucher’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
