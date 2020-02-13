PROVIDENCE — George Lee Brown, 83, of Providence, formerly of Rabbit Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Princeton Nursing and Rehab in Princeton. He was the son of the late Raymond and Ella Brown. He was the janitor at West Hopkins High School for 35 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ in Dixon. He loved to fish and play his guitar. He also loved his church and Jesus. He was preceded in death by wife Patsy Brown; one son, Martin Lee Reed; one brother, Louis Ray Brown; and a grandson, Brandon Keith Brown.
Survivors include his three daughters, Kathy Pendergraff (Jamie) of Manitou, Donna Utley (Scott) of Beulah and Nancy Menser (Ronnie) of Dalton; four sons, Keith Brown of Benton, Gary Brown and Randy Brown, both of Dalton and Johnny Brown of Richland; two sisters, Virginia Gibson of Dixon and Louise Smith of Madisonville; one brother, Earl Brown of Lisman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. Minister Bill Williams and Bro. Alan Menser will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dixon. Military honors will be performed graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneral homeinc.com.
