Ada Cavanah Hopkins, Born January 27, 1931, has departed to her heavenly home. She passed away at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville on Friday January 13, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas and Anna Laura Cavanah. She was also predeceased by her husband, Barney Q. Hopkins, March 2006; her son, Roy Eugene Hopkins, February, 1994; sister, Anna Mae Spence, Brother-in-law, Charles Spence; Niece, Charlotte Spence; Nephew C.W. Spence and brother, Dallas Cavanah, Jr. also step-daughter, Michelle.
She is survived by step-daughter, Sharon (Doyle) Howerton of Roswell, New Mexico; Granddaughters, Susan Howerton (Joe) Wagner of Hobbs, New Mexico; Connie Howerton (Ken) Clark of Spring, TX; 3 grandsons; 6 great grandsons and Diann Wilson, cousin and devoted caregiver.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. A very active member of The Rachel Sunday School class and FBC choir. She loved decorating homes and had a small business doing just that for local people. She had many friends and enjoyed the entertaining them in her home year around and especially holidays. Decorating for Christmas was one of her favorite things.
During the last 9 months she lived at Oak Ridge Senior Living Home. She made many friends there and loved very much calling that home. She wondered why she waited so long to move there.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Kevin Maples & Rev. Jim McMurtire officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Vincent, Jason Vincent, Roy Tucker, Gary Oldham, Allen Brown, Daryl Thomas, and Scott Deahl.
Honorary pallbearers will be D.W. Dockery, Alan Dockery, Russell Ball and Mayor Kevin Cotton. .
The family would like to thank all the staff at Oak Ridge Senior Living and the nursing staff at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville who provided such wonderful, loving care of Rena.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
