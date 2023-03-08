Lonnell Jadae Holloway, 19, of Madisonville, left this Earth at 8:45 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, in Hopkins County. Born May 5, 2003, a native of Henderson, he was the son of Lonnetta Hampton and Kendrick Holloway. He attended Marable Temple Church of God in Christ in Providence in his early years. He was a very adventurous and joyful young man who loved old-school cars, four-wheelers, dirt bikes, and anything outdoors. He was a thrill seeker and played rotary football in Madisonville.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Holloway, and great-grandmother, Jean Hampton.
In addition to his parents, Lonnetta Hampton of Madisonville and Kendrick Holloway of Louisville, he leaves behind to cherish loving memories his maternal grandparents, Elbridge Hampton, Jr. and Jeannetta Hampton, both of Madisonville; paternal grandparent, Jim Cockerham of Momence, Illinois; two brothers, Jadon Holloway of Madisonville and Trevelle Young of Kokomo, Indiana; two sisters, Kaydence Seargent and Jazlyn Seargent, both of Madisonville; three aunts and two uncles; and a host cousins and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Marable Temple Church of God in Christ, with the Reverend Donnie Hampton officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Hill Cemetery in Providence. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his professional service and arrangements.
To send condolences to the family go to www.elliottmortuarycares.com.
