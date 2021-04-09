BOWLING GREEN — Ken Knowles, 88, of Bowling Green, formerly of Hopkins County, passed away March 31, 2021. He served two tours in Germany while in the U.S. Army. He was a ham radio operator, and he enjoyed fast cars. Ken was also an avid flyer and flew for the Bowling Green Sheriff’s Department for many years.
He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Crawford of Bowling Green and Ingrid Groves of White Plains; sister Rita Hancock of Hopkinsville; brothers Darrell Knowles of Webster County, Roy Knowles of Mortons Gap and Bob Knowles of White Plains; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Private service was held in Bowling Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.