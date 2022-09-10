WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WISCONSIN — Frederick “Fred” Conti, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Arborwood Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids.
He was born June 9, 1936, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Clara Rasielle Conti and Joseph L. Conti. Fred retired as vice president of sales at Landstar Ligon in Madisonville and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington. He was a football coach for 20 years, coaching at Niles High School, Wichita State University, Colorado State University, and Purdue University. He loved motor homing and traveling, playing golf, and attending sporting events.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Rose Conti.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Rose Kapovich Conti; his son, Joe Conti and his wife, Cheryl, of Wisconsin Rapids; and his grandchildren, Kaitlin Conti Smith and her husband, Cody, of Denver, Colorado and Joseph L. Conti and his wife, Emma, of Danville, Indiana.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 112 S. Day St., Earlington, KY 42410, with Father David Kennedy officiating and Joe Conti giving his eulogy. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Monday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with Joe Conti giving his eulogy, with a burial to follow. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
McGonigle Funeral Home in Sharon, PA is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
