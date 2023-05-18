Lucy Ilene Poe, 81, of Madisonville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church.

Survivors: sons, Dennis (Jan) Poe and Jeffery (Cathy) Poe, and brother, Elmer Thomas (Freda) Ruby.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

