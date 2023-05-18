Lucy Ilene Poe, 81, of Madisonville, died Friday, May 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Dennis (Jan) Poe and Jeffery (Cathy) Poe, and brother, Elmer Thomas (Freda) Ruby.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.