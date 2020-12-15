Roger Gene “Pops” Rhye, 67, of Madisonville, died on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Roger was a coal miner at Pleasant View Mining Company and later retired from RJ Temper Incorporated. Roger was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughters, Susan Walker, Nichole Thompson, Chantel Bell, Chanel Bell and Tracey Parham; life companion, Marilyn Stafford; brother, Kenny Rhye; sisters, Vanessa Rhye and Regina Jenson.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
