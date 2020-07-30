Johnny German, 80, of Hanson, KY passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was born April 30, 1940 in Nauvoo, AL to the late William Benjamin German and Mae Markhem German. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Sue German; two brothers, Cecil German and David German; and one sister, Evelyn Cole.
Mr. German retired from UPS where he worked as a mechanic. He loved spending time with his family and had a passion for old cars. He enjoyed going to yard sales and working in his garage. He was active in the Jodi Powers Search and Rescue team. He was a Pillar at Walnut Grove Pentecostal Church in the 70’s where he worked in the bus ministry.
He is survived by one son, Dwayne (Cheryl) German of Madisonville; one daughter, Lynn (Barry) Moore of Madisonville; three sisters, Mamie Wideman, Verna (Ralph) Hoosier, and Faye (Don) Busby; one brother, Claudie (Jenise) German; four grandchildren, Ryan and Adam (Morgan) Moore, Amber (Zach) Pennington, and Michael German; one great grandson, Kane Moore, with one more great grandchild expected.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Taylor Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Hanson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne German, Ryan Moore, Adam Moore, Zach Pennington, Michael German, and Johnny McGregor. Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Shaw, Taylor Brown, and Barry Moore.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.