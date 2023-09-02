DAWSON SPRINGS — Mia Lynn Phebus Salter, 60, of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born June 25, 1963, in Madisonville to Peggy Wright Griffith, of Winslow, Indiana, and the late John Thomas (Tom) Phebus. She was formerly employed as a flight attendant for United Airlines for over 35 years. She was of the Christian faith.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert (Jay) Salter; grandparents, Gail and Mary Phebus, of Mt. Carmel, Illinois and Luther and Georgeann Wright, of Princeton, Indiana; brothers, John Anthony (Tony) Phebus and Michael Lane Phebus; nephew, Alex Phebus; and niece, Katie Lynn Phebus.
She is survived by her mother, Peggy (Nathan) Griffith; brother, Mark Phebus; niece, Ann Michele (Kyle) Johnson; nephews, Michael Phebus and Maxx (Hannah) Phebus; three great-nieces; stepdaughters, Shannon Lee and Christi DeVoe; stepson, Chad Ward; five grandchildren; brother in-laws, John Salter and Peter Salter; and longtime companion, Charles Blackmon.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with Deacon Steven D. Ray officiating.
Harris Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mia’s memory to the American Cancer Society for Ovarian Cancer Research at https://donate.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
