Opal Jewel Cavanaugh, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 13, 1937, to the late Willie and Lucy (Messer) Blankenship in Barboursville, she was a homemaker that always had a smile and an open door for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and quilting over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Cavanaugh; granddaughter Starla Bowles; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Regina Bowles of Madisonville, Timothy (Carla) Cavanaugh of Barnsley and Pauletta (Jim) Brown of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers; and six sisters.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at New Salem Cemetery with Bro. Jason Brown officiating.
Bandy Funeral Home has be entrusted with her care. Condolences to the family may be made at www. bandyfuneralhome.com.
