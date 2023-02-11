Devin Ray Todd, 31, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was self-employed as a mechanic.
Survivors include his wife, Courtney Oakley Todd; mother, Sylvia (Andy) Foster Marlow; grandmother, Barbara Todd; daughters, Amira, Eadlynn, and Maliena Todd; son, Abel Todd; brothers, Andrew (Chelsy) Marlow and Greg Townsend and Jacob Todd; and sisters, Kayla Morris, Anna Todd, and Katelynn Todd.
Service: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Rizpah Temple, 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
