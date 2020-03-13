HOPKINSVILLE — Ora Belle Tyson, 88, of Hopkinsville, formerly of Mortons Gap, passed away March 11, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center of natural causes.
Mrs. Tyson was born in Ellijay, Georgia, on May 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Ed and Essie Rogers Chapman. Ora was a homemaker and member of New Salem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, preceding her in death is her husband, Julius Tyson; son Douglass Tyson; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her three sons, John Tyson and his wife, Lisa, of Owensboro, Edward Tyson and his wife, Reba, of Mortons Gap and Eric Tyson of Hopkinsville; her two daughters, Gloria Tyson of Hopkinsville and Connie Tyson of Hopkinsville; her sister, Ella Mae Weaver of Ellijay, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, with the Rev. Dan Ferguson officiating and burial to follow at New Salem Church Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home.
