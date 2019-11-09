Anthony "Tony" Shemwell, 66 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence.
He was born September 22, 1953 in Lincoln Park, MI to the late Clarence and Ruby Johnson Shemwell.
Tony was a retired coal miner who loved camping, motorcycles, and classic cars. He was dedicated to his family, especially his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Mallory Shemwell of Madisonville; three daughters, Stacey (David) Harvey of Manitou, KY, Sarah (Clint) Gipson of Madisonville, and Jennifer (Jonathan) Cates of Whiteman AFB, MO; four sisters, Sharon Martin of Beech Creek, KY, Carolyn Blankenship of Greenville, Donna Ward of Bremen, KY and Melissa Mallory of Greenville, KY; three brothers, Wayne Shemwell of Browder, KY, Glen Shemwell of Beech Creek, KY, and Ricky Shemwell of Calhoun, KY; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Glendle Hardison and Pastor Phillip Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be David Harvey, Clint Gipson, Jonathan Cates, Lucas Shemwell, Aaron Martin, and Andrew Ward.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.