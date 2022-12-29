Carl Junior Jones, 78, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a steel mill worker until his retirement.
Survivors: brother, Jerry W. Jones.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
