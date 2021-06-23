WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Ruben “Freeman” Keith, 84, passed away June 3, 2020. Freeman was born to Bailey and Opal Keith on Sept. 6, 1935, in Nortonville. It was there, he married the love of his life, Lela Dunbar Keith; they had two beautiful daughters. They moved to Tampa and Orlando before planting their roots in Winter Haven, Florida, where they have resided until this day. Freeman played basketball for the University of Tampa from 1959-61. He was a captain in the Florida National Guard and a master mason of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F. & A.M. He owned and operated an electrical supply company for many years. He and his wife loved to experience other cultures together and traveled to over 50 countries and all 50 states.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bailey and Opal; sister Catherine Eades; brother Joseph Robert Keith; and daughter Vicki Keith Stangle.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Lela Keith; his daughter Michele Norris (Scott Norris) of Spring Hill, Florida; brother Wayne Keith (Nelda) of White House, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, who refer to him as their “Gaga;” plus numerous family members.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Nortonville United Methodist Church in Nortonville with Bro. Raymond Ward and Bro. Ron Henn officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nortonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Nortonville, KY 42442.
