MORTONS GAP. — Jaclyn “Nikki” Nicole Rickard, 43, of Mortons Gap, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born Jan. 28, 1980, to Mr. Ruby and Louise (Gentry) Rickard of Mortons Gap. She was a member of Lone Star Baptist Church in Greenville. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends and just relaxing at home.
Survivors include her son, Trevor Drake; parents, Ruby and Louise Rickard; brothers, Dewayne (Jamie) Rickard of Georgia and David (Stacy) Rickard of Princeton; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Nortonville, with Bro. Daniel Vandiver officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Cobb, Lynn Groves, Jerry Pool, Chester Brumfield, Travis Allen, Tom Wilgus and Morgan Wright. Honorary pallbearer is Bobby White.
Condolences to family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
