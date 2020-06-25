Allen Dale Miller, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Dale was formerly employed with Waste Connections in White Plains.
Survivors include his wife, Tonda Miller; his mother, Catherine Miller; his father, Arthur Miller; his daughters, Christie Narramore and Keilea Miller; and his brother, Randall Miller.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Madisonville, with Pastor Kellan Lamb officiating. A burial will be held at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
