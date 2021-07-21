William Jeffrey Favors, 56, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday July 18, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville.
He was born March 14, 1965 in Madisonville to the late William Malcolm Favors and Linda Carole Hancock Favors. He was also preceded in death by one uncle and one nephew.
William was an Army veteran.
He is survived by one daughter, Chastity (Austin) Moore of Madisonville; one sister, Jennifer Favors of Clarksville, TN; one niece, Ashley Hicks McWilliams; one grand-niece, Opal Marie Diaz. and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday July 23, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home- Madisonville Chapel with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Burial will take place at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY at 1:00 PM.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 10:00 A.M. Friday until the service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
