Charles “Danny” Utterback, 65, of Madisonville, KY passed away October 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born December 18, 1956, in Madisonville, KY, to the late James Utterback.
Mr. Utterback worked at Pyro, South Hopkins, West Hopkins, and Ken American. He retired from coal mining for over 35 years. He also had a BBQ business in Manitou that he truly enjoyed.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Utterback of Hanson; his mom, Noami Daughtery Utterback; son, Chris (Diana) Utterback of Hopkinsville, KY; daughter, Jennifer (John) Scott of Nebo; two brothers, Mike (Mary) Utterback of Hopkinsville and Steve Utterback of Adams,
TN; sister, Cindy (Jimmie) Holeman of Nebo; four grandchildren; Cadence Utterback of Murray, KY Tristan Scott of Evansville, IN and Logan Scott and Ashtyn Scott of Nebo; and several nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Townsend Cemetery in Dixon, KY.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Wednesday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cadence Utterback, Tristan Scott, Logan Scott, John Scott, Steve Utterback, his friend since second grade Jeff Phillips, and one honorary pallbear Mike Utterback.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.