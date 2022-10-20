Jonel Q. Jones, 93, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois. She was born October 26, 1928, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late Hugh C. Quinn and the late Mary Edna Quinn. She was the wife of the late Neal Wayne Jones, whom she married in 1951.
Mrs. Jones graduated from Dawson Springs High School in Dawson Springs in 1947 and went to work for Dawson Springs Progress newspaper where she was a recurring society columnist. As a wife and mother, she attended Western Kentucky University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work. For much of her life, she enjoyed an active career advocating for the people of her community, educating people about lung cancer for the American Cancer Society, and later, substitute teaching with Hopkins County Schools.
Mrs. Jones had a big heart for animals. She could be found rescuing frightened kittens during thunderstorms or feeding the abandoned, homeless pets near her home. In her life, she had many dogs and cats which she loved and cared for greatly. She was also passionate about overseeing the construction and interior design of her many homes. She favored colonial design elements and antique furniture. She spoke proudly of each home and loved to recount her favorite design elements at every address.
She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey W. Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Betsy Monroe (Steve) and Robin Wallace (Jimmy Ray, deceased); grandchildren, Lindsey Conkle (JR), Neeley Bornstein (Matthew), and Joseph Hart (Nicklaus Sainato); great-grandchildren, Lily Conkle and Libby Conkle.
A memorial service for Mrs. Jones will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Hopkins County Humane Society, https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/HCKY/.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.