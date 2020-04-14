Patrick S. Walters, 68, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Madison, Indiana on Aug. 23, 1951, to the late John L. “Jack” Walters Sr. and Beatrice D. Smith Walters. He was raised in Carrollton, Kentucky.
Mr. Walters was a member of Earlington First Christian Church; a graduate of Carroll County High School; attended Morehead University; was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity; a member and past president of Earlington Civic Club; a member of West Kentucky Photography Club; and a past member and chairman of Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission. Mr. Walters enjoyed playing guitar, singing, studying American and World History, traveling and photography.
He was a retired funeral director who had worked at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington for 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John L. Walters Jr.
Mr. Walters is survived by his wife, Darlene Walters of Madisonville; his children, Jacob (Maryann) Walters of Madisonville and Carrie (Chris) Dudley of Madisonville; one brother, Edwin (Carol) Walters of Grove City, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Patricia Walters of Asheville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Tyler, Jaxon and Inanna; a nephew, Matthew (Elizabeth) Walters of Lexington; a niece, Lisa (Dave) Frazier of Asheville; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Earlington First Christian Church or the Earlington Civic Club.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
