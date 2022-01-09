Bruce T Jones, 68, of Hanson, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Bruce was born Nov. 15, 1953 to the late Benjamin and Marilou Jones. He was a 1971 graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School where he met his high school sweetheart Martha. They were married for 48 years. He was a great athlete, but became an even better coach and mentor. He left an impression on many baseball and softball players across Hopkins County and left a lasting legacy.
Bruce worked for the City of Madisonville and previously managed the grounds at Christ the King. When not working, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors.
Bruce served many years on the Hopkins County Fair Board and was currently serving as President. Recently, he served on the KY Association of Fairs and Horse Shows, serving as President in 2018. In 2020, he received the L. "Doc" Cassidy Hall of Fame award given by the association.
He was a friend to all who knew him and he will always be remembered for helping people, no matter the task. His kindness will never be forgotten and he will be missed everyday by all who knew him
Bruce loved bologna sandwiches and sweet tea, but more than that he loved his family and friends. He adored his grandkids and was the best Grandy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Keown, grandson, Cooper Cline, and a beloved brother-in-law, Kelly Sutton Price.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Martha Jo Jones; three children, Brian T. Jones of Hanson, Amy (Marty) Cline of Madisonville, and Matthew (Allison) Jones of Blytheville, AR; brother, Brett (Melinda) Jones of Hanson; five grandchildren, Conner, Landon, & Easton Cline and Sutton & Elliott Jones; and 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie & Jagger Cline. Also his mother-in-law, Sue Adams and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ the King Church Building Fund. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
