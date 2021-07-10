Michael Edward Crick, 55, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro. Born Jan. 14, 1966, to Bobby and Sandra (Townsell) Crick of Mortons Gap, Mike attended Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. He was the owner/operator of Shelby Tire in Madisonville since 1993 and has worked there since 1984. “Mr. Mopar,” as he was often referred to by his racing friends, had a passion for drag racing and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. He and his family traveled across the country, making friends and sharing his love for the sport with his daughter.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Sandy Bourland Crick; daughter Bethany (Chris) Cadle of Madisonville; soon-to-be grandson, Grayson Michael Cadle; in-laws Ralph and Brenda Bourland of Nortonville; and his parents, Bobby and Sandra Crick.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Eddie Flemming officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Freddie Horn, Chris Cadle, Tim Branon, Josh Harper, Mark Stewart, Josh Luedke and Bug McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Concord General Baptist Church, P.O. Box 630, Manitou, KY 42436.
Condolences to the family may be made at bandyfuneralhome.com.
