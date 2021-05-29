Ishmal Carnell Baker Sr., 80, of Madisonville, entered into his eternal rest at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville with his family by his side. Born March 10, 1941, in Earlington, he was the son of the late Alex Baker and Vandalia Rodman Baker.
He was a faithful member of Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, a retired coal miner with Island Creek Coal Co., a member of the UMWA, a basketball player for 10 years with the fabulous Harlem Magicians enterprise and played four years with the Rosenwald High School Tigers, inductee into the Hopkins County Athletic Hall of Fame on Sept. 8, 2006, a Masonic Lodge member and sang with the Golden Tones of Madisonville.
He also was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories with his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Beverly Baker of Madisonville; two sons, Ishmal (Janice) Baker and Steven Baker, both of Madisonville; three daughters, Tonja Simms and Stephanie Baker, both of Madisonville, and Kathy (Lionel) Reid of Atlanta; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor LaBarron F. McAdoo Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Browder Cemetery in Hopkins County with a balloon release to follow. Visitation and wake services will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Masks are required upon entry.
Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of his arrangements and where you can share your condolences at www.elliottmortuary
