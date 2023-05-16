Patricia “Patty” Ann Oldham, 83, of Hanson, passed away Friday, May 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born July 10, 1939, in the Buttonsberry community of McLean County to the late Opal L. Tucker Patterson and J.W. Patterson. She was a bookkeeper for the Hopkins County Board of Education in Madisonville for many years. Patricia was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters, Thomas Patterson, Jimmy Keith Patterson, Brenda Combs, and Cindy Crawford.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James O. Oldham; two children, Scott H. (Lettie) Oldham and Sally A. (Tommy) Smith; special niece, Autumn L. (Justin) Duncan; special nephews, Carter Layton and Cooper Layton; five grandchildren, Casey (Allyson) Smith, Madeline (Jordan) Johnson, Houston (Abby) Oldham, Alex (Meghan) Oldham, and Rachel (McKenzie) Proctor; seven great-grandchildren, Aspen Johnson, River Johnson, Ford Smith, John Carrick Oldham, Palmer Smith, Walker Mae Oldham, and Orrin Oldham; plus a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Neal Kolody officiating. Burial to follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Casey Smith, Houston Oldham, Alex Oldham, Jordan Johnson, McKenzie Proctor, Carter Layton, and Cooper Layton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patty’s honor to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1213 Rose Creek Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
