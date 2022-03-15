JASPER, INDIANA — Daniel Martin Leeper, 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on December 26, 1947, in Owensboro, to the late Anne Elizabeth Howard Leeper and Frank Martin Leeper. He was a retired financial adviser for LPL Financial. Daniel was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. He loved traveling and visiting national parks. He had a passion for trains and loved country music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank Wayne Leeper and David Howard Leeper, and his sister, Laura Jane Leeper.
Survivors include his husband, Robert Mueller-Albrecht of Jasper, Indiana; his daughters, Heather E. Leeper of North Potomac, Maryland and Christa A. (Thomas) Jung of Wintersheim, Germany; sister, Beverly A. Baker of Jacksonville, Florida; and granddaughter, Helene Jung of Wintersheim, Germany.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
