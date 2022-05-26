Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.