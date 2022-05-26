Michael Kuntay Lovan was born to the late Ricky Allen Murphy, Lisa Lovan Hooks (Reggie), and his step-father, Hugh Leavell, Sr. (Cynthia) November 6, 1977, in Madisonville. He departed this life Friday, May 20, 2022, at the age of 44.
He was a graduate of MacArthur Senior High School in Lawton, Oklahoma, and later went to further his education at the University of Louisville. Michael accepted Christ in Aschaffenburg, Germany. He was employed at the University of Kentucky.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Logan Leavell; his grandmothers, Martha Lovan and Clara Bell Rice, and three grandfathers, Willie J. Lovan, June Mason, and Authur Leavell.
Michael leaves to cherish his memory his two children, Deja Rivers (Randall) and Shamarr Taylor, and one grandson, Randall River, Jr., all of Lexington; two sisters, Annetra Lovan of Madisonville and Kelly Pettus of Florida; five brothers, Ricky Murphy of Louisville and Hugh Randall Leavell II, Andrew Leavell, Terrell Leavell, and Emannuel Leavell, all of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandmother, Ruby (Big Momma) Leavell; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville. Burial will be at Barnes Chapel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
