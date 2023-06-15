CALVERT CITY — James “Jimmy” Clarence Calvert, 88, of Calvert City, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, peacefully at his residence. Jimmy was born in Chicago, Illinois Aug. 23, 1934, to the late Archie and the late Cora Calvert. As a Christian, he gave much of his time to numerous organizations like the Christian Service Brigade, Scouting, and the Chicago area Little League. After retiring, he spent much of his time researching his family’s ancestry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra “Sandy” White.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Joyce Calvert of Calvert City; four sons, Keith Calvert (Nisi) of Woodridge, Illinois, James “Jamie” Calvert (Debbie) of Beaumont, Texas, Gary Calvert of Calvert City, and Russell Calvert (Sara) of Montgomery, Illinois; daughter, Paula Johnson (John) of Marshalltown, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; eight sisters; and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is handling arrangements.
