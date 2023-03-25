Glenda Eastwood, 78, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023, at Madisonville Health and Rehab. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: daughters, Edith Eastwood and Diane Eastwood; sons, Steven Eastwood and Everett W. (Melissa) Eastwood; brother, Wayne Jones; and sisters, Gracie Jones and Edith Smith.

Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

