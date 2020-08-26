SLAUGHTERS — Allie Glee Nance, 96, passed away peacefully in hospice care in Centennial, Colorado on August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry B. Nance; son, Bobby B. Nance; parents, Clarence W. and Ellen Luck Dunville; brother, Benjamin Dunville; and sister, Ruenell Brooks. She is survived by her three daughters, Gail Nance of Los Angeles, California, Dale Husk (John) of Centennial, Colorado, and Mary Ellen Morris (Jeff) of Franklin, Tennessee. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Erin Husk Griffiths (Jason), Levi Husk (Jenae), Lindsey Nance Brown (Brad), Branson Morris (Allison) and Allie Greer Morris, and by eight great-grandchildren, Victoria Griffiths, Matilda Griffiths, Eleanor Griffiths, Ethan Husk, Sophie Husk, Chloe Husk, McKinley Brown and Phoebe Brown. She also leaves behind one brother, Clarence Dunville, Jr., a stepsister, Diane Wilson, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was a graduate of Onton High School and Lockyear Business College. She was also a member of the Slaughters United Methodist Church, where she taught a preschool Sunday school class for many years. She worked for many years as the secretary at Slaughters Elementary School, and she also served as a leader of the 4-H club.
A funeral service will be held at the Sebree chapel of Tomblinson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the funeral will be private and there will be no public visitation. However, a public celebration of life will be planned for a later date when all can gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Slaughters Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 23, Slaughters, KY 42456; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis; or the American Heart Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.