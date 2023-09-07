Dr. Carroll M. Steinfeld, and his loving and dedicated wife, Deloris Bowden Steinfeld, passed away days apart in March of 2023, on the 10th and 20th, respectively. Together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.
Sadly, Dr. Steinfeld was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jack Stocke.
They are survived by four children, Staci Collins (Joe), Stevan Steinfeld (Martie), Dave Steinfeld (Christy), and Saxon McCullough; nine grandchildren, Madeline Stocke, Gabe Collins, Noah Collins, Caroline Steinfeld, Luke Steinfeld, Jason Steinfeld, Denver Reynolds, Clementine Reynolds, and Lawrie Oney; and great-grandchildren, Kellan and Kason Stocke. Dr. Steinfeld is also survived by his sister, Beverly Hamman (Jack).
The children of Deloris and Carroll Steinfeld would like to announce a celebration of life for their parents to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Mahr Park in Event Barn A.
Arrangements were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Mahr Park at P.O. Box 705, Madisonville, KY 42431 or the First Presbyterian Church at 260 W. McLaughlin Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431.
