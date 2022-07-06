NORTONVILLE — Janet Renee Gunther Shoemaker, 60, of Nortonville, KY passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
She was born August 9, 1961 in Madisonville, KY to Leon Smith and the late Betty Gamblin Smith.
Janet worked as the Director of Financial Aide at Hopkinsville Community College and was a member of First Assembly of God. Janet loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her husband, John Shoemaker of Nortonville; one daughter, Nicole (Josh) Smith of Earlington, KY; three sons, Brad Gunther of Louisville, KY, Kendal (Crystal) Gunther of Earlington, and Kyle (BreTanya) Gunther of Madisonville; father, Leon Smith of Nortonville; two sisters, Cindy (Tim) Reasons of Madisonville and Karen (James) Franklin of Nortonville; brother, Dr. Tom (Cathy) Smith of Louisville, KY; and five grandchildren, Chloee Smith, Ava Dodge, Bristol Smith, A’vayah Gunther, and Zeke Smith.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Chris Manning and Dr. Tom Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Smith, Adam Smith, Aaron Smith, Micah Franklin, Jacob Reasons, and Ryan Franklin. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Martin, Garrett Martin, and Jon Franklin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity at 43 South Daves St, Madisonville KY 42431.
